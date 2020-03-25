Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of -2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have commented on TM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

NYSE TM opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $156.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

