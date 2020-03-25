TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOWN shares. Stephens started coverage on TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TOWN stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.85.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 13.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1,745.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 392,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

