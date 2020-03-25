Total (NYSE:TOT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Total SA (NYSE:TOT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.26, but opened at $25.42. Total shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 10,012,411 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,465,801.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Total by 1,154.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,762 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 57,758 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Total (NYSE:TOT)

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

