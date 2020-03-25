Total (EPA:FP) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €38.00 ($44.19) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FP. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.17 ($51.36).

FP opened at €30.48 ($35.44) on Monday. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €37.45 and its 200-day moving average is €45.14.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

