Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 1,001.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,512 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

NYSE:TR opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.82. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous — dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.