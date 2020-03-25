Thomson Reuters Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRI. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.79.

NYSE:TRI opened at $56.80 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 949.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.