Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $365.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded as low as $252.69 and last traded at $253.52, with a volume of 1019055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.37.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.29.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.