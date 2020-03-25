The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

