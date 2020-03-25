TELA Bio (TELA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TELA opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

TELA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

