Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 11.8%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)’s stock price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.46, 1,032,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 934,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $455.41 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TK. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the third quarter worth $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers.

