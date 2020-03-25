Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 641350 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.79. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

