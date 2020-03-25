Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Shares Down 6.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.64, 6,902,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 5,760,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TECK. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 37,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

