Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

TGT opened at $100.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

