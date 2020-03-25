Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $7.30. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Targa Resources shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 4,973,275 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,146,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,892,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.