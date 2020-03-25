Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $18.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tapestry traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5721818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 172,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $79,565,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $5,239,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry Company Profile (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

