TAL Education Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 21,771 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,023 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAL. Bank of America raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. DBS Vickers raised TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $61.30 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $52.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.27.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

