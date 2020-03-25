T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of 4.00

News headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been trending very positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a daily sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted T-Mobile Us’ ranking:

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays set a $94.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.