Synchrony Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 31,267 call options on the company. This is an increase of 680% compared to the average daily volume of 4,008 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

