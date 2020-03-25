Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,535,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,050,848 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $559,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 78.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 252,777 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after buying an additional 18,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of SYF opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

