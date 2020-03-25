SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Macquarie Infrastructure Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the conglomerate will earn $4.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.63.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $20.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,440,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $18,535,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,358,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $572,264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.38%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.