SunTrust Banks Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $285.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $380.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.81.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average of $290.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

