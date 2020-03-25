SunTrust Banks Cuts IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Price Target to $65.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.94.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,489.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Gear sold 16,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $1,296,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,168,956.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 21,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $254,523,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

