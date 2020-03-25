Sundial Growers (SNDL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 27th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SNDL stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Sundial Growers has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.22.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNDL shares. Cowen downgraded Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC downgraded Sundial Growers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.