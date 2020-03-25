Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BridgeBio Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 813% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.
Shares of BBIO stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.
