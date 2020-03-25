Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BridgeBio Pharma Call Options (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 2,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 813% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -10.27. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $74,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $440,761.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 30,893 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $1,077,238.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,378,677.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 179,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,537,919 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 513.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 448,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,141,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.