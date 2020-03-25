Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the average volume of 393 call options.
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02.
In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.
Steelcase Company Profile
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.