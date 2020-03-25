Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 4,133 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 952% compared to the average volume of 393 call options.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,976 shares of company stock worth $2,415,024 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Steelcase from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

