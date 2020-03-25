Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ADMA Biologics Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,692 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 557 call options.

Shares of ADMA opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.80. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen acquired 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,563,700 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,972,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 55.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 16,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

