Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 123 to GBX 39. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stobart Group traded as low as GBX 28.85 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 955401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.55 ($0.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.55.

About Stobart Group (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

