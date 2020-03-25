Stobart Group (LON:STOB) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Stobart Group Ltd (LON:STOB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 123 to GBX 39. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Stobart Group traded as low as GBX 28.85 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.42), with a volume of 955401 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.55 ($0.51).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stobart Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $119.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.55.

Stobart Group Limited is engaged in infrastructure and support service businesses operating in the biomass energy, aviation and railway maintenance sectors, as well as has investments in a national property and logistics portfolio. Its segments are Energy, Aviation, Rail, Infrastructure and Investments.

