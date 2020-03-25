Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) were down 8.3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $13.37, approximately 2,983,876 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,688,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Specifically, Director J William Gurley acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,039,561.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,774.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Stitch Fix by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

