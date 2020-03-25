Steris (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $145.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Steris traded as low as $110.65 and last traded at $110.78, with a volume of 23115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.70.

Separately, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Steris by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

About Steris (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

