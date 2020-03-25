Stephens Lowers Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $264.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stephens from $343.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

MA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mastercard from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.81.

NYSE:MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

