STEP Energy Services Ltd. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:STE)

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STEP Energy Services in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

