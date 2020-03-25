Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Price Down 9.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s stock price traded down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stanley Black & Decker traded as low as $78.84 and last traded at $71.68, 1,843,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,688,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,749,000 after purchasing an additional 128,042 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,545,000 after buying an additional 74,669 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,994,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after buying an additional 498,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

