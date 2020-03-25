Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock to a neutral rating. UBS Group now has a GBX 185 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 340. Standard Life Aberdeen traded as low as GBX 179.92 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 183.62 ($2.42), with a volume of 287370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.29).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 279.27 ($3.67).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

In other news, insider Keith Skeoch purchased 50,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,079.18 ($130,333.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 295.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile (LON:SLA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.