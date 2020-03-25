Stabilus (ETR:STM) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stabilus (ETR:STM) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

Stabilus stock opened at €33.20 ($38.60) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.04. The stock has a market cap of $820.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €30.00 ($34.88) and a 12 month high of €64.55 ($75.06).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

