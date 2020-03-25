Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura

Square (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.03. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Square by 395.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $228,755,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

