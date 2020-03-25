Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Square from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of SQ opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.11 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Square will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,316 shares of company stock worth $7,064,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Square by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 157,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

