Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 86 to GBX 72. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Speedy Hire traded as low as GBX 34.60 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 44.30 ($0.58), with a volume of 718120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.70 ($0.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Speedy Hire from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $218.05 million and a PE ratio of 8.81.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

