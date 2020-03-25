Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,008 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Spartan Motors were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 26,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spartan Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPAR. Sidoti decreased their price target on Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,901,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

