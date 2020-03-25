Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.
LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.
NYSE LUV opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 87.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $338,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
