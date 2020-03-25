Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

NYSE LUV opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 87.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 6,050 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $338,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

