South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 515.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.07% of South State worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,170,000 after buying an additional 78,822 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in South State by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in South State by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in South State by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in South State by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

South State stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

