Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading Up 12%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.22, 201,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

Several research firms have commented on SOLY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the 4th quarter worth about $6,862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soliton by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Soliton by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Soliton by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Soliton during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

