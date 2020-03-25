Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Trading Up 12%

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY)’s share price shot up 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.22, 201,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average session volume of 195,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.
Several research firms have commented on SOLY. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Soliton in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.
About Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY)
Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
