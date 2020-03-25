Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s stock price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.51 and last traded at $17.45, approximately 984,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 731,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 24.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

