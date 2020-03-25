Shake Shack Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Shake Shack in a research note issued on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra cut Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shake Shack from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Shake Shack stock opened at $44.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

