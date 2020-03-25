Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Trading Up 11.8% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) traded up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.77, 90,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 112,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Specifically, CEO Charles Fabrikant acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $192.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. Seacor had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Seacor by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Seacor by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seacor in the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile (NYSE:CKH)

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

