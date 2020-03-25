Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Down 5.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Schneider National traded as low as $16.70 and last traded at $17.04, approximately 907,791 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 584,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 181,296 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $16,278,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

