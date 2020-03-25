Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) PT Set at €84.00 by Deutsche Bank

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.64 ($106.56).

Shares of Schneider Electric stock opened at €75.90 ($88.26) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.74.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

