salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $150.42 per share, for a total transaction of $165,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,828.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and sold 403,088 shares worth $69,427,979. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.03.

NYSE CRM opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 768.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

