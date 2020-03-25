Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Price Up 12%

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s stock price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.24, approximately 1,091,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,110,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.39.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.38 and a beta of 1.77.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.61 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,662.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,623,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,519,000 after buying an additional 1,609,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $17,693,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 2,422.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 524,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 503,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $10,726,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,702,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after acquiring an additional 275,116 shares during the period.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

