Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Target Price to C$25.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$35.67.

CNQ stock opened at C$13.69 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$30.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.1300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.07, for a total value of C$1,051,667.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,167,469 shares in the company, valued at C$49,111,568.18. Also, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 687,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,336,682.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

