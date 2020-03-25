Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)’s share price fell 5.7% on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rockwell Automation traded as low as $124.46 and last traded at $119.56, 1,266,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,666,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.79.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

